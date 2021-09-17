Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $287.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 797,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,475. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

