Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $56.49 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 2,295,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,418. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,131,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,308,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.