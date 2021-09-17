Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the August 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTRRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 241,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Quaterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

