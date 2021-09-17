Zel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00283963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00139755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00199455 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

