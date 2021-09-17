DeFiSocial Gaming Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00119609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.06 or 0.07158689 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.54 or 1.00601139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00824604 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

