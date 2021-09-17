South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 68,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.