Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 35,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

