Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 35,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.