DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1,382.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00023332 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,561,471 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.