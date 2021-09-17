PARSIQ Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $77.77 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00737527 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.79 or 0.01206457 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

