Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,540,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,851,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,895,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,916,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 122,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,188. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

