Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAFU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,991. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAFU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000.

