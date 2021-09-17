Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.15. 2,113,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

