PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.50. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

