Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $18.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $19.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $16.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,310. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.