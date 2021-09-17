Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.90

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 47708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

