Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NWITY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,477. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

