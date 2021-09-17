Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS PAFRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.