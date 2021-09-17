Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0109 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $667,441.35 and $34.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.98 or 0.99887103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.04 or 0.00844353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.38 or 0.00419758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00308457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

