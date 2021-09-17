Mirrored Apple Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and approximately $35,311.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $151.95 or 0.00321526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00118556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00178453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.07 or 0.07090667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.23 or 0.99847418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.00820732 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 176,847 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mAAPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.