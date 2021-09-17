Dusk Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $55.96 million and $1.50 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00129174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

