Analysts Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ALIZY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 202,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,059. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

