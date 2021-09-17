Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRLXF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Boralex alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $$31.10 during trading hours on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.