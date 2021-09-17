Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $28,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 302,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,334,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,585 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $395.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

