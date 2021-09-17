NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NAOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 1,928,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

