Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OBAS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Optibase has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

