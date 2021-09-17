Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 193,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBFS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 56,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.