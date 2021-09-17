Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $46.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,841.10. 35,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,773.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,473.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

