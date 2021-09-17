Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.85. 40,210,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,167,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

