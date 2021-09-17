HollyGold Hits 1-Day Volume of $117,111.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $117,111.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00118292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00178303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.57 or 0.07084880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.63 or 0.99654285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00819825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

