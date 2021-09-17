Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.20) and the highest is ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 904,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,546. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $139.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.