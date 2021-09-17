Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.20) and the highest is ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
BHVN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 904,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,546. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $139.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.