$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,244,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $3,958,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $557.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

