Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 82.4% in August

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 309,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.8 days.

MXCHF remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

