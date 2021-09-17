Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Makita stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.03. Makita has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

