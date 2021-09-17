Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Makita stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.03. Makita has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

