NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in August

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,565.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $$56.00 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

