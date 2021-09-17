RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $755.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. The company has a market capitalization of $748.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

