Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLAC traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.81. 2,162,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. KLA has a 1 year low of $175.61 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.09.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

