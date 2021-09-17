Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $18.00

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

STKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.01. 388,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $976.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

