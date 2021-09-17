Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $654.11. 65,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

