WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Reaches $203.44 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $203.44 million and $56.27 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00118411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00179193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.90 or 0.07090073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.09 or 0.99457492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00823115 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

