BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 234,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BM Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

