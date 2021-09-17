50 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $46.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,841.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,773.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,473.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

