United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $69.60 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 378,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

