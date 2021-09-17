Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.75. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.