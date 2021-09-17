$252.00 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $252.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the lowest is $228.29 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $881.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 162,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,574. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

