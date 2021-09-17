Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $85.63

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,984. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.