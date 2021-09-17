ZEON Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ZEON has a total market cap of $78.28 million and approximately $167,735.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

