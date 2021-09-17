Rupee Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Rupee has a total market cap of $62,682.52 and approximately $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

