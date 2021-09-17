Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,472 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.11. 750,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.81, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

