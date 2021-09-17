Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 210,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.