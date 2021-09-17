Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,101. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

